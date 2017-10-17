4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Enjoy the magnificent views of Tampa Bay during the day & the beautiful lights of Downtown at night from your floor-to-ceiling glass window wall. This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath & library elegant corner unit features a private keyed elevator that opens to your own residence. Enjoy this rarely available end unit with picturesque water and city views from every room. This residence features spacious living room, dining room, den/office, hardwood floors, two oversized terraces for entertaining, and magnificent eat-in chefs kitchen with center island. Beautiful master bedroom suite with sliding glass doors opens to west balcony, double walk-in closets, en suite bath with dual vanities, garden bathtub and glass enclosed spa inspired shower. Separate guest wing with two additional bedrooms each with en suite bathrooms. Included are 2 assigned parking spaces and a climate-controlled storage. The Bellamy on Bayshore is conveniently located close to the best Tampa has to offer. What sets The Bellamy apart is a list of amenities & features that starts where other properties leave off. These include a tiered pool deck w/ a outdoor loggia fireplace, an intimate terrace w/ a fragrance garden, a wine cellar, & a stunning two-story glass entrance lobby w/ indoor fountains to name a few. Come live in one of the most distinctive & desired luxury condominiums; The Bellamy on Bayshore.