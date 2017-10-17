All apartments in Tampa
4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

4201 Bayshore Boulevard · (727) 417-6620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4201 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Enjoy the magnificent views of Tampa Bay during the day & the beautiful lights of Downtown at night from your floor-to-ceiling glass window wall. This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath & library elegant corner unit features a private keyed elevator that opens to your own residence. Enjoy this rarely available end unit with picturesque water and city views from every room. This residence features spacious living room, dining room, den/office, hardwood floors, two oversized terraces for entertaining, and magnificent eat-in chefs kitchen with center island. Beautiful master bedroom suite with sliding glass doors opens to west balcony, double walk-in closets, en suite bath with dual vanities, garden bathtub and glass enclosed spa inspired shower. Separate guest wing with two additional bedrooms each with en suite bathrooms. Included are 2 assigned parking spaces and a climate-controlled storage. The Bellamy on Bayshore is conveniently located close to the best Tampa has to offer. What sets The Bellamy apart is a list of amenities & features that starts where other properties leave off. These include a tiered pool deck w/ a outdoor loggia fireplace, an intimate terrace w/ a fragrance garden, a wine cellar, & a stunning two-story glass entrance lobby w/ indoor fountains to name a few. Come live in one of the most distinctive & desired luxury condominiums; The Bellamy on Bayshore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
