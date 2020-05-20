All apartments in Tampa
4117 Waterside Island Ct

4117 Waterside Island Court
Location

4117 Waterside Island Court, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Great Temple Terrace 3BR/2.5BA 2 story townhome in Gated Community. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

RENT NOW AND GET ONE MONTHS FREE RENT! Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in T. Terrace. Located in gated Waterside Island Community. Freshly painted with new ceramic and wood laminate flooring throughout and washer/dryer hookups. Great kitchen includes gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Great gated community features: pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dock with gazebo great for fishing or just enjoying the view. Community boat ramp and boat parking available for $25. Rent includes: water, trash, & sewer. Great location near USF, interstate, schools, restaurants and shopping. Additional HOA approval required with a $150 application fee per unit. HOA has 30 days to review all applications.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1739378?accessKey=5e29

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Waterside Island Ct have any available units?
4117 Waterside Island Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Waterside Island Ct have?
Some of 4117 Waterside Island Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Waterside Island Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Waterside Island Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Waterside Island Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Waterside Island Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4117 Waterside Island Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Waterside Island Ct offers parking.
Does 4117 Waterside Island Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Waterside Island Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Waterside Island Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4117 Waterside Island Ct has a pool.
Does 4117 Waterside Island Ct have accessible units?
No, 4117 Waterside Island Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Waterside Island Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Waterside Island Ct has units with dishwashers.
