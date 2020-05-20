4117 Waterside Island Ct

Amenities

Great Temple Terrace 3BR/2.5BA 2 story townhome in Gated Community. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



RENT NOW AND GET ONE MONTHS FREE RENT! Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in T. Terrace. Located in gated Waterside Island Community. Freshly painted with new ceramic and wood laminate flooring throughout and washer/dryer hookups. Great kitchen includes gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Great gated community features: pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dock with gazebo great for fishing or just enjoying the view. Community boat ramp and boat parking available for $25. Rent includes: water, trash, & sewer. Great location near USF, interstate, schools, restaurants and shopping. Additional HOA approval required with a $150 application fee per unit. HOA has 30 days to review all applications.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1739378?accessKey=5e29



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5588470)