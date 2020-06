Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully renovated home, no expense spared with this whole house renovation! Walk through the door into the open living and dining space. The dining space fits a large table and chairs with lots of windows to let in natural light. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is an eat in bar incorporated into the large kitchen island. Large living room adjoins the kitchen and dining room. True split floor plan with the large master suite attached to the living room. Luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home. Three additional bedrooms and a bathroom are on the other side of the home, offering the utmost privacy.