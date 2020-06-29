All apartments in Tampa
4112 W. Mullen Ave.

4112 Mullen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Mullen Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
South Tampa Pool Home - If you are looking for a family home with a pool in the heart of South Tampa, then look no further! This home is equipped with updated gas appliances, whole house water filtration, two storage sheds and an in-ground pool. There is a carport steps from the front door so you never have to brave the Florida rain when you come and go! The home features a large room that can be utilized as a fourth bedroom, large office or a rec room! The master bathroom has a large whirlpool tub and the home is equipped with a tankless water heater. The beautifully maintained backyard makes it the perfect place to entertain. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. The home is located in the Plant school district! Pool service, lawn care and pest control are all included in this rental. Apply today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5400423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 W. Mullen Ave. have any available units?
4112 W. Mullen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4112 W. Mullen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4112 W. Mullen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 W. Mullen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4112 W. Mullen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4112 W. Mullen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4112 W. Mullen Ave. offers parking.
Does 4112 W. Mullen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 W. Mullen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 W. Mullen Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 4112 W. Mullen Ave. has a pool.
Does 4112 W. Mullen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4112 W. Mullen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 W. Mullen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 W. Mullen Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 W. Mullen Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 W. Mullen Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

