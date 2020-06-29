4112 W. Mullen Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

South Tampa Pool Home - If you are looking for a family home with a pool in the heart of South Tampa, then look no further! This home is equipped with updated gas appliances, whole house water filtration, two storage sheds and an in-ground pool. There is a carport steps from the front door so you never have to brave the Florida rain when you come and go! The home features a large room that can be utilized as a fourth bedroom, large office or a rec room! The master bathroom has a large whirlpool tub and the home is equipped with a tankless water heater. The beautifully maintained backyard makes it the perfect place to entertain. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. The home is located in the Plant school district! Pool service, lawn care and pest control are all included in this rental. Apply today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5400423)