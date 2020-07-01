411 W NORTH BAY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill

SHORT to MEDIUM TERM RENTAL. Charming & modern two bedroom, one bath home conveniently located in the eclectic South Seminole Heights neighborhood, which is less than 10 minutes from Downtown Tampa and convention center, 15 minutes from Tampa Int. Airport, and only 45 minutes to beaches. "The Heights" includes great restaurants, breweries, bars, coffee shops, diners, parks and more! The house is just a five minute drive to Armature Works, which is a new public market and food hall located at the end of Tampa's River Walk.



The space:

Renovated block home with modern finishes and tile floors throughout. Appliances include a range, fridge, and microwave. There is a washer and dryer in an exterior utility closet. The shower/tub valve is permanently in the shower position, so *showers only*.



AC and heat is provided by three "window units" - one in the main space and one in each of the bedrooms. These are louder than "central AC", and could become distracting if you're not used to them. Both bedrooms and the family room all have ceiling fans.



Plenty of FREE parking for up to two cars in driveway and two on street.



Guest access:

The entire house and back yard, which includes patio chairs and a charcoal BBQ.