411 W NORTH BAY STREET
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

411 W NORTH BAY STREET

411 West North Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 West North Bay Street, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
SHORT to MEDIUM TERM RENTAL. Charming & modern two bedroom, one bath home conveniently located in the eclectic South Seminole Heights neighborhood, which is less than 10 minutes from Downtown Tampa and convention center, 15 minutes from Tampa Int. Airport, and only 45 minutes to beaches. "The Heights" includes great restaurants, breweries, bars, coffee shops, diners, parks and more! The house is just a five minute drive to Armature Works, which is a new public market and food hall located at the end of Tampa's River Walk.

The space:
Renovated block home with modern finishes and tile floors throughout. Appliances include a range, fridge, and microwave. There is a washer and dryer in an exterior utility closet. The shower/tub valve is permanently in the shower position, so *showers only*.

AC and heat is provided by three "window units" - one in the main space and one in each of the bedrooms. These are louder than "central AC", and could become distracting if you're not used to them. Both bedrooms and the family room all have ceiling fans.

Plenty of FREE parking for up to two cars in driveway and two on street.

Guest access:
The entire house and back yard, which includes patio chairs and a charcoal BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W NORTH BAY STREET have any available units?
411 W NORTH BAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 W NORTH BAY STREET have?
Some of 411 W NORTH BAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 W NORTH BAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
411 W NORTH BAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W NORTH BAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 411 W NORTH BAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 411 W NORTH BAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 411 W NORTH BAY STREET offers parking.
Does 411 W NORTH BAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 W NORTH BAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W NORTH BAY STREET have a pool?
No, 411 W NORTH BAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 411 W NORTH BAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 411 W NORTH BAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W NORTH BAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 W NORTH BAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

