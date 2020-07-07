All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
4109 W WATROUS AVENUE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

4109 W WATROUS AVENUE

4109 West Watrous Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4109 West Watrous Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Plant District! Adorable updated home in South Tampa, conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping. Inside the home the modern living room has laminate wood flooring and a barn style door that leads to a nice sized family room/den, with tile floors, a wood ceiling and french doors to the lanai. Both rooms are open to the charming kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The 2 bedrooms in the home are on opposite sides of the house for plenty of privacy. The spacious master bedroom has crown molding and a walk in closet with a built-in closet system. The large stylish bathroom has a dual granite vanity and tiled shower. Outside the huge fenced backyard has 2 storage sheds and a screened in pool. A great circular driveway and carport provide plenty of parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE have any available units?
4109 W WATROUS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE have?
Some of 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4109 W WATROUS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 W WATROUS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

