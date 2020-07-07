4109 W WATROUS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Plant District! Adorable updated home in South Tampa, conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping. Inside the home the modern living room has laminate wood flooring and a barn style door that leads to a nice sized family room/den, with tile floors, a wood ceiling and french doors to the lanai. Both rooms are open to the charming kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The 2 bedrooms in the home are on opposite sides of the house for plenty of privacy. The spacious master bedroom has crown molding and a walk in closet with a built-in closet system. The large stylish bathroom has a dual granite vanity and tiled shower. Outside the huge fenced backyard has 2 storage sheds and a screened in pool. A great circular driveway and carport provide plenty of parking space.