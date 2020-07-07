4109 W WATROUS AVENUE

Amenities
Plant District! Adorable updated home in South Tampa, conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping. Inside the home the modern living room has laminate wood flooring and a barn style door that leads to a nice sized family room/den, with tile floors, a wood ceiling and french doors to the lanai. Both rooms are open to the charming kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The 2 bedrooms in the home are on opposite sides of the house for plenty of privacy. The spacious master bedroom has crown molding and a walk in closet with a built-in closet system. The large stylish bathroom has a dual granite vanity and tiled shower. Outside the huge fenced backyard has 2 storage sheds and a screened in pool. A great circular driveway and carport provide plenty of parking space.