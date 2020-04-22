407 E Hugh St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Call Keyanna 813-270-1212 for showings

Beautifully renovated 3/2 block house with renovations that include new Roof, Electrical, Plumbing, all new dual pane windows, recessed lighting in all areas. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets. The Huge master suite will amaze you. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are sizable as well.This home is literally close to everything including I-4,I-275, Armature Works, downtown Tampa,lots of shopping and dining and some the best schools around. Call today for your personal showing