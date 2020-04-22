All apartments in Tampa
Location

407 East Hugh Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Call Keyanna 813-270-1212 for showings
Beautifully renovated 3/2 block house with renovations that include new Roof, Electrical, Plumbing, all new dual pane windows, recessed lighting in all areas. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets. The Huge master suite will amaze you. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are sizable as well.This home is literally close to everything including I-4,I-275, Armature Works, downtown Tampa,lots of shopping and dining and some the best schools around. Call today for your personal showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 E Hugh St have any available units?
407 E Hugh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 E Hugh St have?
Some of 407 E Hugh St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 E Hugh St currently offering any rent specials?
407 E Hugh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 E Hugh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 E Hugh St is pet friendly.
Does 407 E Hugh St offer parking?
Yes, 407 E Hugh St offers parking.
Does 407 E Hugh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 E Hugh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 E Hugh St have a pool?
No, 407 E Hugh St does not have a pool.
Does 407 E Hugh St have accessible units?
No, 407 E Hugh St does not have accessible units.
Does 407 E Hugh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 E Hugh St has units with dishwashers.
