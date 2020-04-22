407 E Hugh St

Amenities
Call Keyanna 813-270-1212 for showings
Beautifully renovated 3/2 block house with renovations that include new Roof, Electrical, Plumbing, all new dual pane windows, recessed lighting in all areas. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets. The Huge master suite will amaze you. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are sizable as well.This home is literally close to everything including I-4,I-275, Armature Works, downtown Tampa,lots of shopping and dining and some the best schools around. Call today for your personal showing