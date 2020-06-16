All apartments in Tampa
4012 W Montgomery Ter

4012 Montgomery Terrace
Location

4012 Montgomery Terrace, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This south Tampa home has recently been fully remodeled. Entering this home you will be impressed with the simulated hand carved wood flooring throughout the spacious open floor. The kitchen, located conveniently off the living area, boasts stainless appliances, gleaming granite counters and even a "pop-up" range hood. The fully fences back yard has ample room to entertain! Located close to MacDill AFB & Gandy Blvd makes a convenient commute to the base, downtown south Tampa or even over to Pinellas! This home is pet friendly with a $250 refundable deposit & $250 nonrefundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 W Montgomery Ter have any available units?
4012 W Montgomery Ter has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 W Montgomery Ter have?
Some of 4012 W Montgomery Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 W Montgomery Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4012 W Montgomery Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 W Montgomery Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 W Montgomery Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4012 W Montgomery Ter offer parking?
No, 4012 W Montgomery Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4012 W Montgomery Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 W Montgomery Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 W Montgomery Ter have a pool?
No, 4012 W Montgomery Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4012 W Montgomery Ter have accessible units?
No, 4012 W Montgomery Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 W Montgomery Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 W Montgomery Ter has units with dishwashers.
