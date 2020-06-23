All apartments in Tampa
Location

4001 Waterman Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
North Bon Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This beautiful 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath unit is located in the Grady, Coleman, Plant School District. District on a large corner lot right off of Waterman Ave just a few streets down from Kennedy Blvd! Upon Entering the unit, you are greeted with beautifully maintained tile throughout the entire home, a big kitchen with new cabinets and fresh paint! There is also an in unit washer and dryer. Large insulated carport and separate meters for water and electricity. This property is managed by the owner who lives in the adjacent unit. Ready to move-in May 1st, pet-friendly, Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE have any available units?
4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

