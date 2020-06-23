4001 W WATERMAN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This beautiful 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath unit is located in the Grady, Coleman, Plant School District. District on a large corner lot right off of Waterman Ave just a few streets down from Kennedy Blvd! Upon Entering the unit, you are greeted with beautifully maintained tile throughout the entire home, a big kitchen with new cabinets and fresh paint! There is also an in unit washer and dryer. Large insulated carport and separate meters for water and electricity. This property is managed by the owner who lives in the adjacent unit. Ready to move-in May 1st, pet-friendly, Schedule your showing today!