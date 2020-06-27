3911 N DARWIN AVENUE

Amenities

Adorable renovated bungalow in North Riverside Heights with a backyard oasis that seals the deal! Completely transformed in 2017 with new roof, windows, electric, plumbing and HVAC system, you enter the home into a formal sitting area with hallway to secondary bedrooms and full bathroom. The showcase kitchen with white all-wood cabinets, gleaming granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances offers bar seating and separate dining area overlooks the great room with access to the massive back yard featuring crushed shell walkway, fire pit, and a very deep fenced back yard. Laminate wood flooring throughout all living areas. The master suite is truly one-of-a-kind for this area more than 250 sqft of bedroom space along with walk-in closet, private en suite bathroom, and French doors opening to the tranquil covered master porch. Home offers interior laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer. Just 5 minutes from Armature Works, 10 minutes to downtown and around the corner from 275. Seller prefers to rent partially furnished.