Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3911 N DARWIN AVENUE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

3911 N DARWIN AVENUE

3911 North Darwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3911 North Darwin Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Adorable renovated bungalow in North Riverside Heights with a backyard oasis that seals the deal! Completely transformed in 2017 with new roof, windows, electric, plumbing and HVAC system, you enter the home into a formal sitting area with hallway to secondary bedrooms and full bathroom. The showcase kitchen with white all-wood cabinets, gleaming granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances offers bar seating and separate dining area overlooks the great room with access to the massive back yard featuring crushed shell walkway, fire pit, and a very deep fenced back yard. Laminate wood flooring throughout all living areas. The master suite is truly one-of-a-kind for this area more than 250 sqft of bedroom space along with walk-in closet, private en suite bathroom, and French doors opening to the tranquil covered master porch. Home offers interior laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer. Just 5 minutes from Armature Works, 10 minutes to downtown and around the corner from 275. Seller prefers to rent partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE have any available units?
3911 N DARWIN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE have?
Some of 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3911 N DARWIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 N DARWIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
