Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION. Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home located in the heart of south Tampa. This large home is located a few minutes from Plant high school and in the center of shopping, restaurants and the business district. Not far from Tampa international airport, MacDill AFB, Raymond James stadium. It also provide easy access to the night life of Ybor city, Channel side, Howard Ave and all major highways. Home is available on a month to month.