Amenities

parking recently renovated gym fire pit microwave refrigerator

The property is Unit A of a duplex which is fully renovated with new appliances. One Side of a duplex with a large backyard and a fire pit. The duplex is located in a cul de sac hence there is very little traffic and lots of parking on property and outside. The property is location in Plant School District. Walking distance from from Publix, Michael's, Britton Plaza, Crunch Fitness, YMCA and at the minimum 10-15 restaurants.