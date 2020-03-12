All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:47 PM

3711 West Iowa Avenue

3711 West Iowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3711 West Iowa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 834 SF home is in the gated community of South Park in South Tampa. The home has a combined dining and living areas that are open to a modern kitchen. The kitchen includes newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. There is a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave hood and disposal. The master bedroom has a large closet and an en suite bathroom with a tub with a shower. This home has wood laminate flooring, ceramic tile and wall-to-wall carpeting. Easy access to South Tampa locations, with easy access to MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa and Gandy Bridge. The rent includes water, sewer and trash.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 West Iowa Avenue have any available units?
3711 West Iowa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 West Iowa Avenue have?
Some of 3711 West Iowa Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 West Iowa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3711 West Iowa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 West Iowa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3711 West Iowa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3711 West Iowa Avenue offer parking?
No, 3711 West Iowa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3711 West Iowa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 West Iowa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 West Iowa Avenue have a pool?
No, 3711 West Iowa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3711 West Iowa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3711 West Iowa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 West Iowa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 West Iowa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
