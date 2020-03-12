3711 West Iowa Avenue

Amenities

This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 834 SF home is in the gated community of South Park in South Tampa. The home has a combined dining and living areas that are open to a modern kitchen. The kitchen includes newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. There is a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave hood and disposal. The master bedroom has a large closet and an en suite bathroom with a tub with a shower. This home has wood laminate flooring, ceramic tile and wall-to-wall carpeting. Easy access to South Tampa locations, with easy access to MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa and Gandy Bridge. The rent includes water, sewer and trash.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



