All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3711 N. 12th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3711 N. 12th St.
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

3711 N. 12th St.

3711 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3711 North 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33603

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Four Bedroom for Rent in Tampa Heights! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, pool home for rent located in Tampa! This home is located in the trendy Tampa Heights/Seminole Heights area close to downtown. This home features the classic bungalow style that is well sought after in the heights. Upon entering you're in an open living/dining/kitchen space with hard wood flooring. The kitchen has been renovated and features granite counter-tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen features a large island which is perfect for entertaining guest and for having an eat-in breakfast bar. The master bedroom features a hidden attached bath with a stand alone shower behind mirrored closet doors. The other bedrooms are spacious and allow lots of natural light in. The guest bathroom is located in the hall and features a shower/tub combo as well as additional storage space. There is a laundry room at the back of the house which has washer/dryer hook ups. This home is unique to The Heights community as it has a pool - which is a very rare find in the neighborhood. Out back is a netted pool perfect for enjoying on a hot summers day.

Beds: 4
Bath: 2
Rent: $1495
Security: $1495

For more information on this listing please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
To apply: www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE5421585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 N. 12th St. have any available units?
3711 N. 12th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 N. 12th St. have?
Some of 3711 N. 12th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 N. 12th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3711 N. 12th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 N. 12th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3711 N. 12th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3711 N. 12th St. offer parking?
No, 3711 N. 12th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3711 N. 12th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 N. 12th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 N. 12th St. have a pool?
Yes, 3711 N. 12th St. has a pool.
Does 3711 N. 12th St. have accessible units?
No, 3711 N. 12th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 N. 12th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 N. 12th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College