3711 N. 12th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Four Bedroom for Rent in Tampa Heights! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, pool home for rent located in Tampa! This home is located in the trendy Tampa Heights/Seminole Heights area close to downtown. This home features the classic bungalow style that is well sought after in the heights. Upon entering you're in an open living/dining/kitchen space with hard wood flooring. The kitchen has been renovated and features granite counter-tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen features a large island which is perfect for entertaining guest and for having an eat-in breakfast bar. The master bedroom features a hidden attached bath with a stand alone shower behind mirrored closet doors. The other bedrooms are spacious and allow lots of natural light in. The guest bathroom is located in the hall and features a shower/tub combo as well as additional storage space. There is a laundry room at the back of the house which has washer/dryer hook ups. This home is unique to The Heights community as it has a pool - which is a very rare find in the neighborhood. Out back is a netted pool perfect for enjoying on a hot summers day.



Beds: 4

Bath: 2

Rent: $1495

Security: $1495



For more information on this listing please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

To apply: www.wcmanagement.info



