3709 W GRIFLOW STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking

This adorable bungalow features 3bd/2ba + bonus room (currently used as a playroom) and sits an a massive 8,360sqft lot right in the heart of South Tampa. Interior features include hardwoord floors, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, a large master bedroom and separate inside laundry room. Exterior features include fully fenced yard, newer AC/roof/hot water heater for energy efficiency, large outdoor storage shed and huge driveway with parking for 6 easily (or a boat). Don't let the fact this home is a "bungalow" fool you! This home offers generous storage throughout- in addition to the outdoor shed, you'll find inside laundry room storage plus 3 deep hall closets AND one of the guest bedrooms has TWO closets. Rent includes pest control and termite warranty. There is a alarm system being left that can be set up by tenants for security monitoring. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Walking distance to Corona Park, Roosevelt Elementary, Holy Trinity Preschool and many of Palma Ceia's favorite spots for eat and shop! $50/adult credit/background check. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Available March 1.