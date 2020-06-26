All apartments in Tampa
3709 W GRIFLOW STREET
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

3709 W GRIFLOW STREET

3709 West Griflow Street · No Longer Available
Location

3709 West Griflow Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
This adorable bungalow features 3bd/2ba + bonus room (currently used as a playroom) and sits an a massive 8,360sqft lot right in the heart of South Tampa. Interior features include hardwoord floors, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, a large master bedroom and separate inside laundry room. Exterior features include fully fenced yard, newer AC/roof/hot water heater for energy efficiency, large outdoor storage shed and huge driveway with parking for 6 easily (or a boat). Don't let the fact this home is a "bungalow" fool you! This home offers generous storage throughout- in addition to the outdoor shed, you'll find inside laundry room storage plus 3 deep hall closets AND one of the guest bedrooms has TWO closets. Rent includes pest control and termite warranty. There is a alarm system being left that can be set up by tenants for security monitoring. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Walking distance to Corona Park, Roosevelt Elementary, Holy Trinity Preschool and many of Palma Ceia's favorite spots for eat and shop! $50/adult credit/background check. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Available March 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET have any available units?
3709 W GRIFLOW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET have?
Some of 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3709 W GRIFLOW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET offers parking.
Does 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET have a pool?
No, 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET have accessible units?
No, 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 W GRIFLOW STREET has units with dishwashers.

