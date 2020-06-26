All apartments in Tampa
3709 East Hamilton Avenue

3709 East Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3709 East Hamilton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Temple Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bed / 2 bath with a open kitchen/living room. Large fenced in back yard with outdoor patio. Don't miss out it will go fast. Please register to see this special home by visiting www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 East Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
3709 East Hamilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3709 East Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3709 East Hamilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 East Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 East Hamilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3709 East Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3709 East Hamilton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3709 East Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 East Hamilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 East Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3709 East Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3709 East Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3709 East Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 East Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 East Hamilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 East Hamilton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3709 East Hamilton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
