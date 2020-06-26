3709 East Hamilton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Wonderful 4 bed / 2 bath with a open kitchen/living room. Large fenced in back yard with outdoor patio. Don't miss out it will go fast. Please register to see this special home by visiting www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.