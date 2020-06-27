All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3704 W Griflow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3704 W Griflow Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

3704 W Griflow Street

3704 West Griflow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3704 West Griflow Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR/2BA Home w. Den in the Heart of South Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 3BR/2BA home with den in the Heart of South Tampa. Home features wood, marble and ceramic tile flooring. Enter this great home into the large foyer with marble flooring and natural wood paneled walls. Foyer can be used as sitting area, den or office. Off the foyer on one side is a den/guest room that features the inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups. On the other side of the foyer is a spacious living room that leads to a formal dining room. Off the dining room is the large kitchen with light cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Go through the hallway to the two guest rooms and guest bath with tub. Also off the hallway is the spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and large master bathroom with tub and double sinks. Off the kitchen is the great screen patio that looks out to the large fenced yard that features a shed for additional storage. Great South Tampa location close to Bayshore Blvd in the much desired Grady, Coleman, Plant school district. Call now to view this great South Tampa home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1532583?accessKey=5d2b

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5008887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 W Griflow Street have any available units?
3704 W Griflow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 W Griflow Street have?
Some of 3704 W Griflow Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 W Griflow Street currently offering any rent specials?
3704 W Griflow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 W Griflow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 W Griflow Street is pet friendly.
Does 3704 W Griflow Street offer parking?
No, 3704 W Griflow Street does not offer parking.
Does 3704 W Griflow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 W Griflow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 W Griflow Street have a pool?
No, 3704 W Griflow Street does not have a pool.
Does 3704 W Griflow Street have accessible units?
No, 3704 W Griflow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 W Griflow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 W Griflow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College