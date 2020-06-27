3704 W Griflow Street

Amenities

Spacious 3BR/2BA Home w. Den in the Heart of South Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 3BR/2BA home with den in the Heart of South Tampa. Home features wood, marble and ceramic tile flooring. Enter this great home into the large foyer with marble flooring and natural wood paneled walls. Foyer can be used as sitting area, den or office. Off the foyer on one side is a den/guest room that features the inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups. On the other side of the foyer is a spacious living room that leads to a formal dining room. Off the dining room is the large kitchen with light cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Go through the hallway to the two guest rooms and guest bath with tub. Also off the hallway is the spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and large master bathroom with tub and double sinks. Off the kitchen is the great screen patio that looks out to the large fenced yard that features a shed for additional storage. Great South Tampa location close to Bayshore Blvd in the much desired Grady, Coleman, Plant school district. Call now to view this great South Tampa home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1532583?accessKey=5d2b



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



