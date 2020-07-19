3701 W CARMEN STREET

Amenities

360 PANORAMIC VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE - Floor plan included in photos. Built in 2016 this townhouse offers a private 25x8ft patio area - perfect for grilling and entertaining friends. There is an attached 1 car garage with storage space, and 1 assigned parking space located at end of building away from the street. The community offers reserved guest parking as well. Washer and dryer are included. This townhouse features an open floor plan living/dining combo so you could easily have space for a home office if needed. The unit is light and bright with the sun pouring in the living room windows in the am and shining through the dining and kitchen area in the late afternoon. 42" inch cabinets have been added in the laundry room for extra storage space. Being just 1/2 a mile to the I-275 Dale Mabry entrance make this such a convenient location to get around town. Downtown Tampa is only 3 miles away, and the Tampa International Airport is only 4 miles away. Located just 5 blocks from the Dale Mabry and Kennedy Intersection in the heart of South Tampa. Shopping, restaurants, sporting events, theatre, museums, boating, boutique yoga/cycling/fitness studios, golfing, College Universities are all just minutes away. Located just blocks away from new MID TOWN project soon to be completed with restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Zoned for MITCHELL, WILSON, and PLANT schools.