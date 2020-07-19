All apartments in Tampa
3701 W CARMEN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3701 W CARMEN STREET

3701 W Carmen St · No Longer Available
Location

3701 W Carmen St, Tampa, FL 33609
Oakford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
yoga
360 PANORAMIC VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE - Floor plan included in photos. Built in 2016 this townhouse offers a private 25x8ft patio area - perfect for grilling and entertaining friends. There is an attached 1 car garage with storage space, and 1 assigned parking space located at end of building away from the street. The community offers reserved guest parking as well. Washer and dryer are included. This townhouse features an open floor plan living/dining combo so you could easily have space for a home office if needed. The unit is light and bright with the sun pouring in the living room windows in the am and shining through the dining and kitchen area in the late afternoon. 42" inch cabinets have been added in the laundry room for extra storage space. Being just 1/2 a mile to the I-275 Dale Mabry entrance make this such a convenient location to get around town. Downtown Tampa is only 3 miles away, and the Tampa International Airport is only 4 miles away. Located just 5 blocks from the Dale Mabry and Kennedy Intersection in the heart of South Tampa. Shopping, restaurants, sporting events, theatre, museums, boating, boutique yoga/cycling/fitness studios, golfing, College Universities are all just minutes away. Located just blocks away from new MID TOWN project soon to be completed with restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Zoned for MITCHELL, WILSON, and PLANT schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 W CARMEN STREET have any available units?
3701 W CARMEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 W CARMEN STREET have?
Some of 3701 W CARMEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 W CARMEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3701 W CARMEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 W CARMEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3701 W CARMEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3701 W CARMEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3701 W CARMEN STREET offers parking.
Does 3701 W CARMEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 W CARMEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 W CARMEN STREET have a pool?
No, 3701 W CARMEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3701 W CARMEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3701 W CARMEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 W CARMEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 W CARMEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
