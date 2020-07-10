All apartments in Tampa
3608 Whittier St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3608 Whittier St

3608 North Whittier Street · No Longer Available
Location

3608 North Whittier Street, Tampa, FL 33619
Grant Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 home with an open and spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, master suite with bathroom, and three spacious bedrooms. You'll love the large backyard and convenient location. Move-in ready for the holiday season!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Whittier St have any available units?
3608 Whittier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Whittier St have?
Some of 3608 Whittier St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Whittier St currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Whittier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Whittier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Whittier St is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Whittier St offer parking?
No, 3608 Whittier St does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Whittier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Whittier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Whittier St have a pool?
No, 3608 Whittier St does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Whittier St have accessible units?
No, 3608 Whittier St does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Whittier St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Whittier St has units with dishwashers.
