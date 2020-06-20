All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:57 AM

3607 West Oklahoma Avenue

3607 Oklahoma Avenue · (813) 517-8155
Location

3607 Oklahoma Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1271 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 3-Bedroom, 2 1/2-Bath, 1,441 SF home is conveniently located near Gandy Boulevard leading to the Gandy Bridge and easy access to Pinellas County. Close to bus lines, Dale Mabry Highway and MacDill Air force Base. This home features newer tile flooring in the living area and new carpet in the master bedroom. Comes with blinds, ceiling fans and laundry room with washer / dryer hookup. Newer kitchen with all wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances including flat top range, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom has full bath with shower. Hall bath has a tub shower combo and one of the bedrooms has an attached half-bath. Nice size fenced back yard.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue have any available units?
3607 West Oklahoma Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue have?
Some of 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3607 West Oklahoma Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue offer parking?
No, 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 West Oklahoma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
