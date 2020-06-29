3604 Lindell Ave

Amenities
Newly Renovated- Single Family Home - Property Id: 177645
Beautiful, newly renovated home on a double lot in the East Tampa area. This family friendly 1,526 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms & 2 baths with a double carport now boasts:
- New Kitchen
- New Flooring Throughout
- New Paint
- New HVAC Unit
- Updated Appliances
- Updated Roof
- Screened Porch
- Double Lot
- Fireplace
Location, location, location! The property is just minutes from downtown Tampa, Lowry Park, and Ybor City!
Additional home features include a Master suite, living room, dining room, built-in bar/ seating area, fireplace, and a laundry room. This home has all the amenities you've been looking for, it truly is a must-see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177645
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5586908)