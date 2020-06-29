All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3604 Lindell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3604 Lindell Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

3604 Lindell Ave

3604 Lindell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3604 Lindell Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Renovated- Single Family Home - Property Id: 177645

Beautiful, newly renovated home on a double lot in the East Tampa area. This family friendly 1,526 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms & 2 baths with a double carport now boasts:
- New Kitchen
- New Flooring Throughout
- New Paint
- New HVAC Unit
- Updated Appliances
- Updated Roof
- Screened Porch
- Double Lot
- Fireplace

Location, location, location! The property is just minutes from downtown Tampa, Lowry Park, and Ybor City!

Additional home features include a Master suite, living room, dining room, built-in bar/ seating area, fireplace, and a laundry room. This home has all the amenities you've been looking for, it truly is a must-see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177645
Property Id 177645

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5586908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Lindell Ave have any available units?
3604 Lindell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Lindell Ave have?
Some of 3604 Lindell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Lindell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Lindell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Lindell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Lindell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3604 Lindell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Lindell Ave offers parking.
Does 3604 Lindell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3604 Lindell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Lindell Ave have a pool?
No, 3604 Lindell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Lindell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3604 Lindell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Lindell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Lindell Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College