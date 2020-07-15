All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3602 W Leona St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3602 W Leona St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

3602 W Leona St

3602 West Leona Street · (813) 773-4776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3602 West Leona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3602 W Leona St · Avail. Aug 25

$4,250

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
3602 W Leona St Available 08/25/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Virginia Park Home - Located in the heart Virginia Park, this home is just two blocks away from Corona Park. This immaculate 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has almost 1850 sq ft of living space with an expansive backyard, perfect for backyard BBQ's, pets, and a play set. Most of the home was renovated in 2018 to include wood look tile floors, updated kitchen, a metal roof, stainless appliances and updated fixtures. The kitchen features wood cabinets, exposed range, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances.

Lawn care and pest control are included in the lease. Pets are welcome as well. Don't miss out on this beautiful home, apply now!

(RLNE3846453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 W Leona St have any available units?
3602 W Leona St has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 W Leona St have?
Some of 3602 W Leona St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 W Leona St currently offering any rent specials?
3602 W Leona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 W Leona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 W Leona St is pet friendly.
Does 3602 W Leona St offer parking?
No, 3602 W Leona St does not offer parking.
Does 3602 W Leona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 W Leona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 W Leona St have a pool?
No, 3602 W Leona St does not have a pool.
Does 3602 W Leona St have accessible units?
No, 3602 W Leona St does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 W Leona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 W Leona St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3602 W Leona St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity