3602 W Leona St Available 08/25/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Virginia Park Home - Located in the heart Virginia Park, this home is just two blocks away from Corona Park. This immaculate 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has almost 1850 sq ft of living space with an expansive backyard, perfect for backyard BBQ's, pets, and a play set. Most of the home was renovated in 2018 to include wood look tile floors, updated kitchen, a metal roof, stainless appliances and updated fixtures. The kitchen features wood cabinets, exposed range, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances.



Lawn care and pest control are included in the lease. Pets are welcome as well. Don't miss out on this beautiful home, apply now!



(RLNE3846453)