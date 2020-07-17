All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

3526 W Paul Ave

3526 W Paul Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3526 W Paul Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tampa 4 Bedroom and 3 Bath Completely Updated Home - You do not want to miss this one! Completely updated home in South Tampa! This 4 bedroom and 3 bath home has been updated front to back. The home boasts wood look tile throughout the home! Up front is a large living area for entertaining. Kitchen is amazing with all new appliances and a wonderful backsplash to finish the touch. Master bedroom has its own entrance to the fenced in yard. Also attached to the master bedroom you will find an updated bathroom with dual vanity sinks and an attached laundry room. This home is ready for you! Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4856288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 W Paul Ave have any available units?
3526 W Paul Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 W Paul Ave have?
Some of 3526 W Paul Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 W Paul Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3526 W Paul Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 W Paul Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 W Paul Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3526 W Paul Ave offer parking?
No, 3526 W Paul Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3526 W Paul Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 W Paul Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 W Paul Ave have a pool?
No, 3526 W Paul Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3526 W Paul Ave have accessible units?
No, 3526 W Paul Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 W Paul Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 W Paul Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
