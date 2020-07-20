All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

3515 W Sevilla Street

3515 W Sevilla St · No Longer Available
Location

3515 W Sevilla St, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South Tampa Best School district SFH 4/3.5/2 more than 2700 SF for $4375/mo - Boasting a combination of location and style, this beautifully updated home (Built in 2002) in Palma Ceia in South Tampa is certain to impress! With 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus a spacious office & 2 car garage, this home has over 2,700 sq ft of living space in one level for your family and guests to enjoy, as well as fresh new paint, new light fixtures, beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout, and beautiful tiled roof! Upon entering, you'll be impressed by the 13 ft ceiling in the entrance and 11 ft ceiling in the living roomand 10 ft ceilings in the bedrooms! A spacious office sits to the left upon entering the homeaway from other bedrooms for privacy. Two bedrooms flank a conveniently placed Jack & Jill bathrooms on the right side of the home. On the left side, a spacious bedroom that could serve as a secondary master bedroom boasts a beautifully renovated separate bath with new tile, new toilet, new sink, new light fixture and mirror. You'll love the space offered in your master bedroom, also with a separate master bathroom with new vanity lights, new faucet and new mirror. Your kitchen features a brand new 4 door stainless steel refrigerator (Worth $3,000), granite counter tops, wood cabinets & huge pantry space, and opens to the family room that overlooks the backyard. Your large fenced backyard provides great privacy with space big enough for you to build your own dream pool, and is great for relaxing with family or entertaining guests. One side is fenced with a stucco wall, and the yard also has a storage shed and paved patio. The spacious 2-car garage provides both parking and storage. With an awesome location, this home is only 4 blocks away from Roosevelt Elementary, 1.4 miles from Coleman Middle & less than 1 mile from Plant High. It is also only 3/4 of a mile from the beautiful Bayshore Blvd and Publix, with only 1 minute away from Selmon Expressway, and easy access to I-275, a 12 minute ride along the beautiful Bayshore Blvd to Downtown Tampa, about 5-8 minutes away from MacDill AFB and about 10-12 minutes away from Tampa International Airport and West Shore business center and everything fine South Tampa living has to offer. Don't miss out on this South Tampa gem!

(RLNE4518771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 W Sevilla Street have any available units?
3515 W Sevilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 W Sevilla Street have?
Some of 3515 W Sevilla Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 W Sevilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
3515 W Sevilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 W Sevilla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 W Sevilla Street is pet friendly.
Does 3515 W Sevilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 3515 W Sevilla Street offers parking.
Does 3515 W Sevilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 W Sevilla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 W Sevilla Street have a pool?
Yes, 3515 W Sevilla Street has a pool.
Does 3515 W Sevilla Street have accessible units?
No, 3515 W Sevilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 W Sevilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 W Sevilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
