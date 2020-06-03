All apartments in Tampa
3514 W TACON STREET
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM

3514 W TACON STREET

3514 West Tacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3514 West Tacon Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in South Tampa’s Desirable Palma Ceia! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch home is in the highly sought after school district of Roosevelt, Coleman and HB Plant Schools. The home has been restored with many upgrades while keeping some of the original charm. Some updates include wood floors throughout, tile in wet areas, newer kitchen cabinets, master suite addition that boasts an en-suite and walk in closet. The kitchen offers granite counters, a breakfast bar, dining area and pantry. Lawn maintenance is included in monthly rent!!! This home can be rented as a 4BR/2BA for $3,200.00/mo, or the owner is offering to turn the garage into a 5th bedroom and the rent would be $3,500/mo. There is plenty of off street parking for 4 - 5 cars. Walking distance to A+ schools, shops and restaurants, transportation and much more that South Tampa has to offer. East commute to the Expressway, I-275, Tampa International Airport and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 W TACON STREET have any available units?
3514 W TACON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 W TACON STREET have?
Some of 3514 W TACON STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 W TACON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3514 W TACON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 W TACON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3514 W TACON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3514 W TACON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3514 W TACON STREET offers parking.
Does 3514 W TACON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 W TACON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 W TACON STREET have a pool?
No, 3514 W TACON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3514 W TACON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3514 W TACON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 W TACON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 W TACON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
