3514 W TACON STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in South Tampa’s Desirable Palma Ceia! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch home is in the highly sought after school district of Roosevelt, Coleman and HB Plant Schools. The home has been restored with many upgrades while keeping some of the original charm. Some updates include wood floors throughout, tile in wet areas, newer kitchen cabinets, master suite addition that boasts an en-suite and walk in closet. The kitchen offers granite counters, a breakfast bar, dining area and pantry. Lawn maintenance is included in monthly rent!!! This home can be rented as a 4BR/2BA for $3,200.00/mo, or the owner is offering to turn the garage into a 5th bedroom and the rent would be $3,500/mo. There is plenty of off street parking for 4 - 5 cars. Walking distance to A+ schools, shops and restaurants, transportation and much more that South Tampa has to offer. East commute to the Expressway, I-275, Tampa International Airport and beaches.