All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3505 East 11th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3505 East 11th Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:33 PM

3505 East 11th Avenue

3505 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3505 East 11th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED ***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***
Fall in love with this charming 4BR 2BA traditional bungalow style home featuring a welcoming front porch, hardwood, and ceramic flooring, kitchen center island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tiled baths. Hurry this won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High school: Blake High School
Middle school: Mann Middle School
Elementary school: Desoto Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 East 11th Avenue have any available units?
3505 East 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3505 East 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3505 East 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 East 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3505 East 11th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3505 East 11th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3505 East 11th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3505 East 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 East 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 East 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3505 East 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3505 East 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3505 East 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 East 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 East 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 East 11th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 East 11th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College