Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally Located townhouse with spacious and Open living area. The kitchen opens to the living/dining area, has a breakfast bar and eat in space. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets with a built in desk. French doors off the living room that lead to the balcony. All bedrooms on the upper floor with the laundry closet. The master bedroom has dark out shutters and the master bath has a spacious shower.