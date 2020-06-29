All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 1 2019 at 10:17 PM

3406 North Whittier Street

3406 North Whittier Street · No Longer Available
Location

3406 North Whittier Street, Tampa, FL 33619
Grant Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136310

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1650 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous home features tile throughout which helps keep the home cool all year long. The kitchen is bright and airy and this home is ready for your finishing touches. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 North Whittier Street have any available units?
3406 North Whittier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3406 North Whittier Street currently offering any rent specials?
3406 North Whittier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 North Whittier Street pet-friendly?
No, 3406 North Whittier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3406 North Whittier Street offer parking?
No, 3406 North Whittier Street does not offer parking.
Does 3406 North Whittier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 North Whittier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 North Whittier Street have a pool?
No, 3406 North Whittier Street does not have a pool.
Does 3406 North Whittier Street have accessible units?
No, 3406 North Whittier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 North Whittier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 North Whittier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 North Whittier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 North Whittier Street does not have units with air conditioning.

