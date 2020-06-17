All apartments in Tampa
3401 Skysail Place
3401 Skysail Place

Location

3401 Skysail Place, Tampa, FL 33607

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3150 · Avail. Jul 2

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 07/02/20 2br/2ba Fully Furnished, Short-term OK, Pets OK - Property Id: 78655

Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 minutes from Tampa Int'l Airport and Int'l Plaza, and 20 min to Clearwater/Largo. This is a fully furnished 2br/2ba apartment home with a bonus office den located on the 1st floor with a water view from multiple rooms. It is located on the corner of the building facing Old Tampa Bay; very secluded and private. Includes all housewares, beddings, and all utilities needed.

This property comes with:
- 3 large swimming pools and multiple BBQ grills
- Large fitness center (including basketball court)
- Running trail along the water of Old Tampa Bay
- Game room in the community
- Fenced in dog park
- Car wash facilities on-site
- Large floor plan
- Gated community parking
- High-speed Wi-Fi
- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants
- Roku with Netflix and Hulu Live TV included (70+ channels + DVR)
- Pet friendly
- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, dinnerware, etc.
- Full washer and dryer
- On-site maintenance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78655
Property Id 78655

(RLNE5829784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Skysail Place have any available units?
3401 Skysail Place has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Skysail Place have?
Some of 3401 Skysail Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Skysail Place currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Skysail Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Skysail Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Skysail Place is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Skysail Place offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Skysail Place does offer parking.
Does 3401 Skysail Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Skysail Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Skysail Place have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Skysail Place has a pool.
Does 3401 Skysail Place have accessible units?
No, 3401 Skysail Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Skysail Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Skysail Place has units with dishwashers.
