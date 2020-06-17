3401 Skysail Place

Amenities

Available 07/02/20 2br/2ba Fully Furnished, Short-term OK, Pets OK - Property Id: 78655



Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 minutes from Tampa Int'l Airport and Int'l Plaza, and 20 min to Clearwater/Largo. This is a fully furnished 2br/2ba apartment home with a bonus office den located on the 1st floor with a water view from multiple rooms. It is located on the corner of the building facing Old Tampa Bay; very secluded and private. Includes all housewares, beddings, and all utilities needed.



This property comes with:

- 3 large swimming pools and multiple BBQ grills

- Large fitness center (including basketball court)

- Running trail along the water of Old Tampa Bay

- Game room in the community

- Fenced in dog park

- Car wash facilities on-site

- Large floor plan

- Gated community parking

- High-speed Wi-Fi

- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants

- Roku with Netflix and Hulu Live TV included (70+ channels + DVR)

- Pet friendly

- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, dinnerware, etc.

- Full washer and dryer

- On-site maintenance

