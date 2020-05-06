3389 W Wyoming Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2/2.5 FULLY RENOVATED SOUTH TAMPA TOWNHOME - A BEAUTIFUL WELL KEPT TOWNHOME IN SOUTH TAMPA GATED COMMUNITY! THE QUAINT COMMUNITY OF SHERIDAN WOODS IS LOCATED VERY CLOSE TO MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE AND DOWNTOWN TAMPA. AS YOU ENTER THE FRONT DOOR YOU WILL BE NOTICE LARGE PLANK WOOD FLOORING AND PLANTATION STYLE SHUTTERS. AS YOU MOVE INTO THE KITCHEN YOU NOTICE THE FLOORING CARRIERS THROUGH. THE KITCHEN IS UPDATED WITH WOOD CABINETS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS KITCHENAID APPLIANCES. A SET OF FRENCH DOORS LEAD YOU TO THE BACK PATIO. THE PATIO HAS A GREAT SITTING AREA WITH LUSH GRASS AND NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED UPSTAIRS AND YOU WILL STILL NOTICE THAT THE FLOORING CARRIES UPSTAIRS. BOTH ROOMS ARE FAIRLY LARGE WITH GREAT CLOSET SPACE. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE ENSUITE'S WITH UPDATED CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT DISAPPOINT SO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3218876)