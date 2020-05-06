All apartments in Tampa
3389 W Wyoming Cir
3389 W Wyoming Cir

3389 West Wyoming Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3389 West Wyoming Circle, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/2.5 FULLY RENOVATED SOUTH TAMPA TOWNHOME - A BEAUTIFUL WELL KEPT TOWNHOME IN SOUTH TAMPA GATED COMMUNITY! THE QUAINT COMMUNITY OF SHERIDAN WOODS IS LOCATED VERY CLOSE TO MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE AND DOWNTOWN TAMPA. AS YOU ENTER THE FRONT DOOR YOU WILL BE NOTICE LARGE PLANK WOOD FLOORING AND PLANTATION STYLE SHUTTERS. AS YOU MOVE INTO THE KITCHEN YOU NOTICE THE FLOORING CARRIERS THROUGH. THE KITCHEN IS UPDATED WITH WOOD CABINETS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS KITCHENAID APPLIANCES. A SET OF FRENCH DOORS LEAD YOU TO THE BACK PATIO. THE PATIO HAS A GREAT SITTING AREA WITH LUSH GRASS AND NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED UPSTAIRS AND YOU WILL STILL NOTICE THAT THE FLOORING CARRIES UPSTAIRS. BOTH ROOMS ARE FAIRLY LARGE WITH GREAT CLOSET SPACE. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE ENSUITE'S WITH UPDATED CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT DISAPPOINT SO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3218876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3389 W Wyoming Cir have any available units?
3389 W Wyoming Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3389 W Wyoming Cir have?
Some of 3389 W Wyoming Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3389 W Wyoming Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3389 W Wyoming Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3389 W Wyoming Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3389 W Wyoming Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3389 W Wyoming Cir offer parking?
No, 3389 W Wyoming Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3389 W Wyoming Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3389 W Wyoming Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3389 W Wyoming Cir have a pool?
No, 3389 W Wyoming Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3389 W Wyoming Cir have accessible units?
No, 3389 W Wyoming Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3389 W Wyoming Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3389 W Wyoming Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
