3310 N BAILEY STREET

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. TAMPA HEIGHTS DESIGNER REMODEL - SHORT TERM RENTAL - HOME IS ALSO FOR SALE. Come see some of the beautiful, quality materials used to transform this mid-century 3/1, 1,030sf home into a 3/2, 1,316sf 21st century home w/ an EN-SUITE MASTER BEDROOM with WALK-IN CLOSET (as a master of fact, ALL bedrooms have walk-in closets!) The entire home was gutted...and I mean down to its BARE BONES. Permits pulled for a COMPLETE OVERHAUL & REDESIGN of the floorplan, adding a master suite w/ EN-SUITE MASTER BATH, INSIDE UTILITY w/ washer & dryer, BONUS ROOM, NEW ROOF, NEW STUCCO, new IMPACT GLASS windows, NEW INT & EXT DOORS, NEW INT & EXT PAINT, BRAND NEW MODERN GOURMET KITCHEN w/ SLOW-CLOSE CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BRAND NEW BATHROOMS w/ NEW FIXTURES & toilets, SLOW-CLOSE CABINETS w/ QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS & CUSTOM TILE WORK in the bath & shower areas. The home has all NEW WOOD-LOOK TILE flooring throughout, w/ bathrooms having the upgraded DESIGNER TILE flooring. BRAND NEW CENTRAL AC, BRAND NEW ELECTRICAL panel & wiring, & HOT WATER HEATER, new deck stairs, driveway & sod in the backyard with PREMIUM VINYL FENCING securing your vehicle, fur babies & allowing privacy for your family.

What you CAN'T see, are the NEWLY FRAMED INT WALL STUDS, NEW AC DUCT WORK, NEW ELEC WIRING throughout, NEW PLUMBING, & NEW DRYWALL on every inch of this beauty. 1 mile to The Height's famous Armature Works, 1.5 miles from downtown Tampa & 8 miles from Tampa International Airport. WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY?