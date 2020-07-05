All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 15 2019 at 7:49 PM

3310 N BAILEY STREET

3310 Bailey Street · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Bailey Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. TAMPA HEIGHTS DESIGNER REMODEL - SHORT TERM RENTAL - HOME IS ALSO FOR SALE. Come see some of the beautiful, quality materials used to transform this mid-century 3/1, 1,030sf home into a 3/2, 1,316sf 21st century home w/ an EN-SUITE MASTER BEDROOM with WALK-IN CLOSET (as a master of fact, ALL bedrooms have walk-in closets!) The entire home was gutted...and I mean down to its BARE BONES. Permits pulled for a COMPLETE OVERHAUL & REDESIGN of the floorplan, adding a master suite w/ EN-SUITE MASTER BATH, INSIDE UTILITY w/ washer & dryer, BONUS ROOM, NEW ROOF, NEW STUCCO, new IMPACT GLASS windows, NEW INT & EXT DOORS, NEW INT & EXT PAINT, BRAND NEW MODERN GOURMET KITCHEN w/ SLOW-CLOSE CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BRAND NEW BATHROOMS w/ NEW FIXTURES & toilets, SLOW-CLOSE CABINETS w/ QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS & CUSTOM TILE WORK in the bath & shower areas. The home has all NEW WOOD-LOOK TILE flooring throughout, w/ bathrooms having the upgraded DESIGNER TILE flooring. BRAND NEW CENTRAL AC, BRAND NEW ELECTRICAL panel & wiring, & HOT WATER HEATER, new deck stairs, driveway & sod in the backyard with PREMIUM VINYL FENCING securing your vehicle, fur babies & allowing privacy for your family.
What you CAN'T see, are the NEWLY FRAMED INT WALL STUDS, NEW AC DUCT WORK, NEW ELEC WIRING throughout, NEW PLUMBING, & NEW DRYWALL on every inch of this beauty. 1 mile to The Height's famous Armature Works, 1.5 miles from downtown Tampa & 8 miles from Tampa International Airport. WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 N BAILEY STREET have any available units?
3310 N BAILEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 N BAILEY STREET have?
Some of 3310 N BAILEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 N BAILEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3310 N BAILEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 N BAILEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3310 N BAILEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3310 N BAILEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3310 N BAILEY STREET offers parking.
Does 3310 N BAILEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 N BAILEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 N BAILEY STREET have a pool?
No, 3310 N BAILEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3310 N BAILEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3310 N BAILEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 N BAILEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 N BAILEY STREET has units with dishwashers.

