Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3306 Santiago Street #B
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

3306 Santiago Street #B

3306 W Santiago St · No Longer Available
Location

3306 W Santiago St, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Palma Ceia Townhome - Escape to your own TROPICAL PARADISE in the heart of Palma Ceia, just three blocks from Bayshore Blvd, one block from Bay to Bay Blvd., and walking distance to tons of restaurants, bars, shops (and even Starbucks), in one of the coolest and most eclectic South Tampa neighborhoods! Bike, Rollerblade, or walk to Hyde Park, Downtown Tampa, Channelside, and Davis Islands via Bayshore - You can't beat this location on a quiet side street, yet close to all the activities and action, and in the best school district in Tampa Bay, with Roosevelt Elementary and Plant High School both within walking distance. This unique townhouse has an open and modern design, inside and out. The home is safely protected by a privacy wall around the entire property, security gate into the covered carport and entryway, and an ADT security system. There are two side patios and a large back patio for entertaining, grilling, or just relaxing. TONS of palm trees and tropical FL native and FL friendly, drought-tolerant landscaping surround and shade this home and its courtyards. With neutral, modern gray porcelain tile in the entryway and side patio, continued through the kitchen and transitioning to hardwood floors throughout the entire downstairs (open dining and living spaces) and upstairs into the large loft area, the retro-modern theme is carried from the outside to the inside. The living area is comprised of a large 2 story space with 8 floor-to-ceiling picture windows and four large sliding glass doors leading to the tropical outdoor space - letting in natural sunlight throughout the entire day. Between the landscaping, trees, and the privacy wall, you can enjoy the natural light with complete privacy from all neighbors and passersby (and only ONE adjacent neighbor, unlike most townhomes). In addition to the 2 bedrooms, the large loft area provides the perfect additional room/location for an in-home office overlooking the living space and wall of windows, making "working" from home a little easier. The interior of this 2-story, 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, block/stucco home has also been updated in a retro-modern style, with terrazzo and granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, modern Kohler sinks and toilets, and Hunter ceiling fans. Both bedrooms are large and of similar size, with the master bedroom offering a covered outdoor patio and a master bath with double shower heads; and the second bedroom having a great view of the tropical back patio (not the back of someone else's townhouse like so many South Tampa properties). Features such as a top of the line Trane air conditioner, gas hot water heater, gas dryer, and new washer, make this home extremely energy efficient with low monthly electric bills. Modern chrome and stainless fixtures, black outlets, switches, lights, and black railings that wrap the entire interior, make this a truly unique property, and especially fun for modern interior decorating. Unlike many properties, the popcorn ceilings have been removed and replaced with custom texture on the ceilings and walls. Having been newly painted, inside and out, using top of the line Sherwin Williams products, this home is MOVE-IN READY! (Cats are acceptable and other pets will be considered, both with a pet deposit. Our ideal tenant will have a 600+ credit score, earn 3x the monthly rent and have no prior felonies or evictions.

(RLNE5101716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Santiago Street #B have any available units?
3306 Santiago Street #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 Santiago Street #B have?
Some of 3306 Santiago Street #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Santiago Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Santiago Street #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Santiago Street #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 Santiago Street #B is pet friendly.
Does 3306 Santiago Street #B offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Santiago Street #B offers parking.
Does 3306 Santiago Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 Santiago Street #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Santiago Street #B have a pool?
No, 3306 Santiago Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Santiago Street #B have accessible units?
No, 3306 Santiago Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Santiago Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 Santiago Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.
