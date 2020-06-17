All apartments in Tampa
3233 E YUKON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3233 E YUKON STREET

3233 East Yukon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3233 East Yukon Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Temple Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Lease OPTION on Hillsborough River. This unique custom home offers 180° of water views. It sits on an extraordinary piece of property directly across from the Blackwater Hammock Park, which creates a pristine vista of the natural habitat on the Hillsborough River. These exquisite views can be seen from all four floors of this property with three tiered decks equaling over 1,200 sq ft of deck space to maximize the views. On the first floor you can find an over sized two car garage with a finished utility room and screened in porch. The main floor of this home offers a large eat-in kitchen with a separate formal dining room accompanying a large living space featuring multiple sets of sliding glass doors and a floor to ceiling window. Four good size secondary bedrooms are situated on the second floor with two of the four bedrooms offering the amazing views with a walk out deck. Enjoy having an entire top floor to yourself for the master suite offering an oversized walk-in closet and private balcony! The homes central location makes it close to Downtown, the Riverwalk, USF, and South Tampa. Lease terms can be negotiable but a substantial deposit is required. Don't miss out on a great opportunity to rent to own the best views on the Hillsborough River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 E YUKON STREET have any available units?
3233 E YUKON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 E YUKON STREET have?
Some of 3233 E YUKON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 E YUKON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3233 E YUKON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 E YUKON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3233 E YUKON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3233 E YUKON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3233 E YUKON STREET offers parking.
Does 3233 E YUKON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 E YUKON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 E YUKON STREET have a pool?
No, 3233 E YUKON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3233 E YUKON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3233 E YUKON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 E YUKON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 E YUKON STREET has units with dishwashers.
