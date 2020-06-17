3233 E YUKON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lease OPTION on Hillsborough River. This unique custom home offers 180° of water views. It sits on an extraordinary piece of property directly across from the Blackwater Hammock Park, which creates a pristine vista of the natural habitat on the Hillsborough River. These exquisite views can be seen from all four floors of this property with three tiered decks equaling over 1,200 sq ft of deck space to maximize the views. On the first floor you can find an over sized two car garage with a finished utility room and screened in porch. The main floor of this home offers a large eat-in kitchen with a separate formal dining room accompanying a large living space featuring multiple sets of sliding glass doors and a floor to ceiling window. Four good size secondary bedrooms are situated on the second floor with two of the four bedrooms offering the amazing views with a walk out deck. Enjoy having an entire top floor to yourself for the master suite offering an oversized walk-in closet and private balcony! The homes central location makes it close to Downtown, the Riverwalk, USF, and South Tampa. Lease terms can be negotiable but a substantial deposit is required. Don't miss out on a great opportunity to rent to own the best views on the Hillsborough River.