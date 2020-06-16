3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage media room

Coming Soon! Luxury South Tampa Townhome! - Upscale living in highly desirable South Tampa location. Built in 2017, this spacious and spectacular 3 story townhome boasts the finest of features. The first floor is an open concept media room with access to passenger elevator and access to a two car garage. It offers gorgeous espresso wood flooring throughout and a full bath situated on the first floor as well. The second floor of this beautiful Spanish Mediterranean style home opens to a breathtaking kitchen featuring sprawling espresso wood floors, high end stainless steel appliances, stunning quartz counters, tons of cabinet space, sparkling chandeliers, surround sound wiring, huge laundry room, separate dining area, large half bathroom, and tiled terrace. The third floor of this extraordinary unit houses all three bedrooms. Master bedroom boasts an impressively sized walk-in closet. Master bath features an elegant garden tub, and quartz counter tops. Located in Plant High School district.



