Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1

3215 West De Leon Street · (813) 886-4433
Location

3215 West De Leon Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2802 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Coming Soon! Luxury South Tampa Townhome! - Upscale living in highly desirable South Tampa location. Built in 2017, this spacious and spectacular 3 story townhome boasts the finest of features. The first floor is an open concept media room with access to passenger elevator and access to a two car garage. It offers gorgeous espresso wood flooring throughout and a full bath situated on the first floor as well. The second floor of this beautiful Spanish Mediterranean style home opens to a breathtaking kitchen featuring sprawling espresso wood floors, high end stainless steel appliances, stunning quartz counters, tons of cabinet space, sparkling chandeliers, surround sound wiring, huge laundry room, separate dining area, large half bathroom, and tiled terrace. The third floor of this extraordinary unit houses all three bedrooms. Master bedroom boasts an impressively sized walk-in closet. Master bath features an elegant garden tub, and quartz counter tops. Located in Plant High School district.

(RLNE5147886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 have any available units?
3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 have?
Some of 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
