Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

The South Tampa 3/2 home is located the the most sought after school district and residential area! This home has a newly remodeled kitchen and bath with beautiful granite and tile, while keeping the charm of the 1922 bungalow with built ins and a candle fireplace. The gleaming hardwood floors and newly painted spacious rooms. There is a large laundry room with high end front loader and the master has a large walk in closet that will wow even the pickiest home seeker. The fully a/c'd and floored attic provides lots of additional storage. The covered homey front porch has a sweet swing that overlooks a pristine lawn and carport. The backyard has lots of room behind a privacy fence and a large storage room for recreational items and tools. Too many wonderful amenities to list. Comes with Lawn Service.

Roosevelt. Coleman and Plant school district. Available now. Pets allowed with Deposit and pet application.