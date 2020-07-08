3201 CORD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TAMPA - COMPLETELY REMODELED 5BR HOME - Completely remodeled 5BR/2BA home. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances, new baths with granite, freshly painted inside. Large yard and corner lot. Long driveway with carport. Convenient location.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



