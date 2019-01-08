All apartments in Tampa
3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr.

3184 Bayshore Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3184 Bayshore Oaks Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning South Tampa 3-Bedroom Townhome - Checkout his beautiful mediterranean townhome is located in the gated community of BAYSHORE WEST. This property is a 3-story, 3-bed, 2-full bath, 2-half bath, 1-car garage, 1st-Floor Patio, and 2nd-Floor porch. Equipped with stunning Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Tile Backsplash, pre-wiring for security system, and much more. Call to schedule your private showing of this great property today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. have any available units?
3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. have?
Some of 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. offers parking.
Does 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. have a pool?
No, 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3184 Bayshore Oaks Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

