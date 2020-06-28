313 E AMELIA AVENUE

Amenities

Historic Bungalow in the heart of Tampa Heights. This 1909 home features 2 full bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Downstairs offers a separate living and dining with beautiful dark crown molding, hardwood floors, and newer fixtures. Kitchen features solid surface counters, laundry closet with WASHER & DRYER, and black appliances. French doors lead you out to the large sun deck which overlooks the private, fenced, double lot backyard. Short distance to Armature Works, Ulele, Tampa Riverwalk, and all the area has to offer. Ready for immediate move in! Pet friendly. Call today for your private showing! This home will not last long.