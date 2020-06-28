All apartments in Tampa
313 E AMELIA AVENUE
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

313 E AMELIA AVENUE

313 East Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

313 East Amelia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Bungalow in the heart of Tampa Heights. This 1909 home features 2 full bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Downstairs offers a separate living and dining with beautiful dark crown molding, hardwood floors, and newer fixtures. Kitchen features solid surface counters, laundry closet with WASHER & DRYER, and black appliances. French doors lead you out to the large sun deck which overlooks the private, fenced, double lot backyard. Short distance to Armature Works, Ulele, Tampa Riverwalk, and all the area has to offer. Ready for immediate move in! Pet friendly. Call today for your private showing! This home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 E AMELIA AVENUE have any available units?
313 E AMELIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 E AMELIA AVENUE have?
Some of 313 E AMELIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 E AMELIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
313 E AMELIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 E AMELIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 E AMELIA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 313 E AMELIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 313 E AMELIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 313 E AMELIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 E AMELIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 E AMELIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 313 E AMELIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 313 E AMELIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 313 E AMELIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 313 E AMELIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 E AMELIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
