3117 W Cypress St

Adorable 2/1 South Tampa home waiting for you! - This adorable two bedroom 1 bath home in South Tampa is waiting for you! Love to cook and entertain? This property boasts tile throughout, an exceptionally spacious kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite countertops! Completely remodeled! Spacious backyard with oversized storage/utility equipped with washer and dryer hookups offers time for you to enjoy beautiful Florida outdoor living. The metal roof that looks like Barrel tile adds to this home's Tampa charm! Enjoy all South Tampa has to offer in this convenient location. Easy to see, call management office @813-515-4882 or call Lily @ 813-507-7312 to schedule a showing. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or other housing assistance programs.

To Apply:

$60.00 Application Fee per person each person over 18 must apply

Once Approved

Admin Fee $150.00

First Month Rent $1500.00

Security $1500.00

Last month rent maybe collected

Pet Fee- if apply

$9.50 Tenant Liability Insurance is charged each month



