3117 W Cypress St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3117 W Cypress St

3117 West Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

3117 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2/1 South Tampa home waiting for you! - This adorable two bedroom 1 bath home in South Tampa is waiting for you! Love to cook and entertain? This property boasts tile throughout, an exceptionally spacious kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite countertops! Completely remodeled! Spacious backyard with oversized storage/utility equipped with washer and dryer hookups offers time for you to enjoy beautiful Florida outdoor living. The metal roof that looks like Barrel tile adds to this home's Tampa charm! Enjoy all South Tampa has to offer in this convenient location. Easy to see, call management office @813-515-4882 or call Lily @ 813-507-7312 to schedule a showing. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or other housing assistance programs.
To Apply:
$60.00 Application Fee per person each person over 18 must apply
Once Approved
Admin Fee $150.00
First Month Rent $1500.00
Security $1500.00
Last month rent maybe collected
Pet Fee- if apply
$9.50 Tenant Liability Insurance is charged each month

(RLNE3916276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 W Cypress St have any available units?
3117 W Cypress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 W Cypress St have?
Some of 3117 W Cypress St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 W Cypress St currently offering any rent specials?
3117 W Cypress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 W Cypress St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3117 W Cypress St is pet friendly.
Does 3117 W Cypress St offer parking?
No, 3117 W Cypress St does not offer parking.
Does 3117 W Cypress St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 W Cypress St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 W Cypress St have a pool?
No, 3117 W Cypress St does not have a pool.
Does 3117 W Cypress St have accessible units?
No, 3117 W Cypress St does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 W Cypress St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 W Cypress St does not have units with dishwashers.
