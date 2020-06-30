3102 Ybor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Reduced! HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st to get August free. Roomy 3BR 2BA bungalow home features 1166 sq ft of living space and welcomes all with its cute sunny front porch entry and fenced backyard. You'll enjoy the large living room, separate dining room, and a spacious eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom with its own bath is nice plus the close proximity to public transportation makes this a nice abode. Close proximity to Curtis Hixon Park and Tampa Riverwalk within 2 miles. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.



Neighborhood: East Tampa



High school: Middleton High School



Middle school: Mclane Middle School



Elementary school: Potter Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.