Tampa, FL
3102 Ybor Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:00 PM

3102 Ybor Street

3102 Ybor Street · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Ybor Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Reduced! HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st to get August free. Roomy 3BR 2BA bungalow home features 1166 sq ft of living space and welcomes all with its cute sunny front porch entry and fenced backyard. You'll enjoy the large living room, separate dining room, and a spacious eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom with its own bath is nice plus the close proximity to public transportation makes this a nice abode. Close proximity to Curtis Hixon Park and Tampa Riverwalk within 2 miles. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.

Neighborhood: East Tampa

High school: Middleton High School

Middle school: Mclane Middle School

Elementary school: Potter Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Ybor Street have any available units?
3102 Ybor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3102 Ybor Street currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Ybor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Ybor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Ybor Street is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Ybor Street offer parking?
No, 3102 Ybor Street does not offer parking.
Does 3102 Ybor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Ybor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Ybor Street have a pool?
No, 3102 Ybor Street does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Ybor Street have accessible units?
No, 3102 Ybor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Ybor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 Ybor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3102 Ybor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3102 Ybor Street does not have units with air conditioning.

