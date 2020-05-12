All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
303 S AUDUBON AVENUE
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

303 S AUDUBON AVENUE

303 South Audubon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

303 South Audubon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home located two blocks West of South Armenia Ave. Large fenced yard- lawn maintenance included. Detached one car garage with garage door opener. Washer and dryer included. Available Nov 1 st 2019. Lawn Service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE have any available units?
303 S AUDUBON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE have?
Some of 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
303 S AUDUBON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 S AUDUBON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

