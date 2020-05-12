303 S AUDUBON AVENUE

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home located two blocks West of South Armenia Ave. Large fenced yard- lawn maintenance included. Detached one car garage with garage door opener. Washer and dryer included. Available Nov 1 st 2019. Lawn Service included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
