3008 N 13TH STREET
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

3008 N 13TH STREET

3008 North 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3008 North 13th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Come be the first to live in this beautiful home! Fitted on a corner lot, this newly constructed three bedroom, two bath home, lies in the heart of historic V.M Ybor city. Come and admire the attention to detail with hand made, low e, wood windows. Appreciate the tall ceilings with 42 inch wood stained cabinets. This one of a kind kitchen boasts elegance with its timeless farm sink and granite countertops. Complete with smudge proof, energy efficient, stainless appliances. Expect to be wowed with this master bath! Like nothing in its class, this on suite is outfitted with a 72 inch carrara marble vanity, along with a large frameless glass shower. Home is equipped with smart thermostat and all energy efficient appliances. Pets accepted! New stack able washer and dryer included! Less than 1 mile from downtown Tampa, Amalie Arena, Riverwalk and the famous Armature Works. Dont miss out on this one! Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 N 13TH STREET have any available units?
3008 N 13TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 N 13TH STREET have?
Some of 3008 N 13TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 N 13TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3008 N 13TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 N 13TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 N 13TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3008 N 13TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3008 N 13TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3008 N 13TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 N 13TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 N 13TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3008 N 13TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3008 N 13TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3008 N 13TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 N 13TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 N 13TH STREET has units with dishwashers.

