3008 N 13TH STREET

Come be the first to live in this beautiful home! Fitted on a corner lot, this newly constructed three bedroom, two bath home, lies in the heart of historic V.M Ybor city. Come and admire the attention to detail with hand made, low e, wood windows. Appreciate the tall ceilings with 42 inch wood stained cabinets. This one of a kind kitchen boasts elegance with its timeless farm sink and granite countertops. Complete with smudge proof, energy efficient, stainless appliances. Expect to be wowed with this master bath! Like nothing in its class, this on suite is outfitted with a 72 inch carrara marble vanity, along with a large frameless glass shower. Home is equipped with smart thermostat and all energy efficient appliances. Pets accepted! New stack able washer and dryer included! Less than 1 mile from downtown Tampa, Amalie Arena, Riverwalk and the famous Armature Works. Dont miss out on this one! Schedule a showing today.