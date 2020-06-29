2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking new construction

Located steps from the Bayshore, The Bayshore Club is a newly constructed exclusive executive town project. This unit has a two car garage with additional parking for 2 additional cars in the driveway. There is also guest parking available. Located on the first floor is utility storage area and full office/ 4th bedroom and full bath. The second floor is the entertainment area complete with large living room (20'x20'), kitchen with stainless steel and granite counter tops, dining area and breakfast bar. Also, located on the 2nd floor is the powder bath and a built-in entertainment center large enough for an 80" TV . A double set of French doors leads out to the a 20' x 10"balcony. The third color has the master bedroom is 20'x 15' with walk in closet and executive master bath. Also, on the third floor are the washer/dryers, 2 additional bedrooms, complete bath, and additional linen closets. There is access to a 4th floor 10'x10' storage area. Owner pays for pest control, A/C maintenance, and is responsible for exterior grounds.