All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD

2941 West El Prado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2941 West El Prado Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
new construction
Located steps from the Bayshore, The Bayshore Club is a newly constructed exclusive executive town project. This unit has a two car garage with additional parking for 2 additional cars in the driveway. There is also guest parking available. Located on the first floor is utility storage area and full office/ 4th bedroom and full bath. The second floor is the entertainment area complete with large living room (20'x20'), kitchen with stainless steel and granite counter tops, dining area and breakfast bar. Also, located on the 2nd floor is the powder bath and a built-in entertainment center large enough for an 80" TV . A double set of French doors leads out to the a 20' x 10"balcony. The third color has the master bedroom is 20'x 15' with walk in closet and executive master bath. Also, on the third floor are the washer/dryers, 2 additional bedrooms, complete bath, and additional linen closets. There is access to a 4th floor 10'x10' storage area. Owner pays for pest control, A/C maintenance, and is responsible for exterior grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have any available units?
2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College