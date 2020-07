Amenities

This newly renovated West Tampa home feature 2 beds/ 2 baths, 1 office space, enclosed lanai. Home has a granite counter top, tile throughout the house, and fenced in yard. The master bedrooms has an ensuite and French door leading to the screened in patio. Home is conveniently located near major shopping plaza, only 10 mins from Tampa international airport, minutes from the Lopez park, downtown Tampa, Channelside, Port of Tampa, and Ybor City and much more.