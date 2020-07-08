All apartments in Tampa
2918 San Carlos St.

2918 West San Carlos Street · No Longer Available
Location

2918 West San Carlos Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Palma Ceia 2/1 All Appliances Included! Move In today! - Beautiful 2/1 Located just doors from the Palma Ceia park! All appliances included, yard features a raised deck, 2 spacious bedrooms one with a walkin closet.

This home will not last! Be in the heart of it all!

Pets are case by case and subject to a $250 per pet non refundable pet fee.

To schedule a self guided showing of the home please click (or copy and paste) the following link:

https://showmojo.com/l/7be6a05084

Please contact our offices with questions 813-693-2479

To apply visit www.rentworkspm.com and click on AVAILABLE PROPERTIES

(RLNE5008722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 San Carlos St. have any available units?
2918 San Carlos St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2918 San Carlos St. currently offering any rent specials?
2918 San Carlos St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 San Carlos St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 San Carlos St. is pet friendly.
Does 2918 San Carlos St. offer parking?
No, 2918 San Carlos St. does not offer parking.
Does 2918 San Carlos St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 San Carlos St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 San Carlos St. have a pool?
No, 2918 San Carlos St. does not have a pool.
Does 2918 San Carlos St. have accessible units?
No, 2918 San Carlos St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 San Carlos St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 San Carlos St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 San Carlos St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 San Carlos St. does not have units with air conditioning.
