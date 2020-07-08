2918 San Carlos St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Palma Ceia 2/1 All Appliances Included! Move In today! - Beautiful 2/1 Located just doors from the Palma Ceia park! All appliances included, yard features a raised deck, 2 spacious bedrooms one with a walkin closet.



This home will not last! Be in the heart of it all!



Pets are case by case and subject to a $250 per pet non refundable pet fee.



To schedule a self guided showing of the home please click (or copy and paste) the following link:



https://showmojo.com/l/7be6a05084



Please contact our offices with questions 813-693-2479



To apply visit www.rentworkspm.com and click on AVAILABLE PROPERTIES



(RLNE5008722)