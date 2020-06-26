2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan playground fire pit

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit playground

Location is everything with this FULLY FURNISHED turn-key South Tampa Charmer in the highly desired Ballast Point Neighborhood! 5 minutes from MacDill AFB (less than 2 miles). 12 houses off Beautiful Bayshore Boulevard. Across the street from the highly rated Ballast Point Elementary. 3 minutes to Circle C Ranch VPK/Preschool/Daycare. Loads of restaurants and shopping just outside of the neighborhood. Huge waterfront playground, fishing dock and splash pad at the end of the street. Fully remodeled from roof to floors. Everything is brand new! Custom touches throughout the house. Big bedrooms! Huge backyard with storage shed, tree swing, patio and fire pit. Will consider pets. This is a FULLY FURNISHED rental that includes everything from beds and linens to couches and a movable kitchen island that seats 6. Military owner. Military friendly. Will accept per diem. Fully furnished.