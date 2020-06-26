All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD.
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:26 PM

2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD

2905 West Ballast Point Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2905 West Ballast Point Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
playground
Location is everything with this FULLY FURNISHED turn-key South Tampa Charmer in the highly desired Ballast Point Neighborhood! 5 minutes from MacDill AFB (less than 2 miles). 12 houses off Beautiful Bayshore Boulevard. Across the street from the highly rated Ballast Point Elementary. 3 minutes to Circle C Ranch VPK/Preschool/Daycare. Loads of restaurants and shopping just outside of the neighborhood. Huge waterfront playground, fishing dock and splash pad at the end of the street. Fully remodeled from roof to floors. Everything is brand new! Custom touches throughout the house. Big bedrooms! Huge backyard with storage shed, tree swing, patio and fire pit. Will consider pets. This is a FULLY FURNISHED rental that includes everything from beds and linens to couches and a movable kitchen island that seats 6. Military owner. Military friendly. Will accept per diem. Fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD have any available units?
2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 W BALLAST POINT BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
