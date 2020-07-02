All apartments in Tampa
2901 W STOVALL STREET
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

2901 W STOVALL STREET

2901 West Stovall Street · No Longer Available
Location

2901 West Stovall Street, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
FOR A 3D TOUR VISIT
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pgsVvwKQyhw&mls=1

When you live here, you're at the center of it all. Just moments away from dining, shops, and downtown. Featuring a bright and airy interior with an abundance of windows and French doors overlooking the bay! Designed for today’s modern living with a generous open concept floor plan. Inside you will find well appointed details, including custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, crown molding and stylish light fixtures. The kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, gleaming granite counter tops and custom solid wood cabinetry. French Doors lead to a separate den/office. The master suite offers a luxurious en-suite bath with hydro-massage tub, double vanity, oversized spa shower, His & Hers walk-in closets. Guests can enjoy a separate suite located on the first floor offering lots of privacy. The home offers a 2-car attached garage with additional storage, impact windows, a Smart Home system and laundry closet located in the master bath. After a busy day you can unwind by the pool or enjoy the gorgeous views from the expansive ground floor patio, overlooking lush green lawns onto the Bayshore Waterfront. If you want maintenance free living this is the place to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 W STOVALL STREET have any available units?
2901 W STOVALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 W STOVALL STREET have?
Some of 2901 W STOVALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 W STOVALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2901 W STOVALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 W STOVALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2901 W STOVALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2901 W STOVALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2901 W STOVALL STREET offers parking.
Does 2901 W STOVALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 W STOVALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 W STOVALL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2901 W STOVALL STREET has a pool.
Does 2901 W STOVALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2901 W STOVALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 W STOVALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 W STOVALL STREET has units with dishwashers.

