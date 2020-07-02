2901 W STOVALL STREET

Amenities

When you live here, you're at the center of it all. Just moments away from dining, shops, and downtown. Featuring a bright and airy interior with an abundance of windows and French doors overlooking the bay! Designed for today’s modern living with a generous open concept floor plan. Inside you will find well appointed details, including custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, crown molding and stylish light fixtures. The kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, gleaming granite counter tops and custom solid wood cabinetry. French Doors lead to a separate den/office. The master suite offers a luxurious en-suite bath with hydro-massage tub, double vanity, oversized spa shower, His & Hers walk-in closets. Guests can enjoy a separate suite located on the first floor offering lots of privacy. The home offers a 2-car attached garage with additional storage, impact windows, a Smart Home system and laundry closet located in the master bath. After a busy day you can unwind by the pool or enjoy the gorgeous views from the expansive ground floor patio, overlooking lush green lawns onto the Bayshore Waterfront. If you want maintenance free living this is the place to be.