All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET

2901 West San Nicholas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Palma Ceia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2901 West San Nicholas Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This Spanish Mediterranean Bungalow offers classic design and modern updates with a spacious open floor plan. Just steps to Palma Ceia Park. Enjoy living in one of South Tampa’s best neighborhoods with top rated schools and the ability to stroll to dinner and near by shopping. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have any available units?
2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have?
Some of 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET offers parking.
Does 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have a pool?
No, 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College