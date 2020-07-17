2901 W SAN NICHOLAS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This Spanish Mediterranean Bungalow offers classic design and modern updates with a spacious open floor plan. Just steps to Palma Ceia Park. Enjoy living in one of South Tampa’s best neighborhoods with top rated schools and the ability to stroll to dinner and near by shopping. Move in ready.