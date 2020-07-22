All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE

2860 Bayshore Trails Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2860 Bayshore Trails Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Do you want to live in South Tampa, but can't seem to find the square footage that you need for the price that you want? This four bedroom, three bathroom, home boasts a two-car garage, and almost 2800 sq. ft. of living space. The community also has a private dock for fishing or enjoying the view. This home truly is a gem, and it is in great condition. Even the HVAC system is fairly new, with an ionization filter! The master room has a separate sitting room. There is massive storage in every room. Please see the attached features list for all of the upgrades. All you have to do is move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE have any available units?
2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE have?
Some of 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
