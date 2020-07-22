2860 BAYSHORE TRAILS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Do you want to live in South Tampa, but can't seem to find the square footage that you need for the price that you want? This four bedroom, three bathroom, home boasts a two-car garage, and almost 2800 sq. ft. of living space. The community also has a private dock for fishing or enjoying the view. This home truly is a gem, and it is in great condition. Even the HVAC system is fairly new, with an ionization filter! The master room has a separate sitting room. There is massive storage in every room. Please see the attached features list for all of the upgrades. All you have to do is move in!