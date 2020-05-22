2803 W MARLIN AVENUE

Amenities

Charming, traditional 1,270 sq, ft. bungalow available mid-September! Enjoy an incredible South Tampa location with nearby shopping, restaurants and beautiful Bayshore Boulevard. The 2- bedroom, 1-bath house features wood floors, extensive wood trim, family room, dining room, a bright roomy kitchen, plus a bonus room with washer/dryer hookups and space for storage or an extra bed. Unwind on the covered front porch or enjoy activities in the large, fenced yard. Smaller pets will be considered with a pet deposit. Off street parking. Call today-- this won't last long!