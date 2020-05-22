All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:26 AM

2803 W MARLIN AVENUE

2803 W Marlin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2803 W Marlin Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, traditional 1,270 sq, ft. bungalow available mid-September! Enjoy an incredible South Tampa location with nearby shopping, restaurants and beautiful Bayshore Boulevard. The 2- bedroom, 1-bath house features wood floors, extensive wood trim, family room, dining room, a bright roomy kitchen, plus a bonus room with washer/dryer hookups and space for storage or an extra bed. Unwind on the covered front porch or enjoy activities in the large, fenced yard. Smaller pets will be considered with a pet deposit. Off street parking. Call today-- this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE have any available units?
2803 W MARLIN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE have?
Some of 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2803 W MARLIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 W MARLIN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
